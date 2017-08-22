NORTH PORT- A dog saves his owner and two other dogs from being bit by a poisonous rattlesnake.

Beast, is An American Staffordshire Terrier recovering after being bitten by a poisonous Diamondback Rattlesnake.

“As soon as he seen the snake his ears perked up , he looked at it,” said Beast’s owner Sandy Ruggerio.

He lunged towards the venomous snake to protect Ruggerio and her other two dogs , Zoro and Destiny.

“He grabbed it started ripping it apart,” said Ruggerio.

Beast battled the highly poisonous Diamondback rattlesnake and has the battle scars to prove it.

Bleeding out of his eye, his face swollen, Ruggerio rushed to 3 different clinics to get anti venom treatment for beast, his condition was so severe he had to receive a plasma transfusion.

Veterinarian Gary Berkowitz is keeping a close eye on Beast.

“He’s doing much better now, he has developed a mild secondary anemia , where is red blood cell count probably down because of stress of the rattlesnake bite to the face,” said Berkowitz.

Thankful beast was there to protect her , Ruggerio would do anything to save him.

“He’s our child, we don’t have kids, he’s our child,” said Ruggiero.

Beast will remain under observation for 1 to 2 weeks to make sure everything is okay.