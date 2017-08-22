Sarasota- Assistant Sarasota County administrator Jonathan Lewis is unanimously selected as the interim administrator when tom harmer leaves in December.

The unexpected move came at the end of a budget workshop, when the commission was set to discuss whether or how to launch a search for a suitable replacement. Instead, commissioners agreed their favorite to replace harmer already was sitting in the room. The Herald Tribune says, Lewis joined the county as an assistant administrator at the very beginning of April. In his current role, Lewis oversees major county departments and projects. He also has worked closely on the plans to bring the Atlanta Braves to a spring training stadium in the west villages in both his county and north port positions. Commissioners praised Lewis’ intimate knowledge of local government in the area and each explained they already have very good working relationships with him.