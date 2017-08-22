MANATEE- Manatee County Board of Commissioners held an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon to decide the fate of Downtown Bradenton’s Confederate Monument.

The meeting was called in response to the possibility of additional protests in the area. It led to a 4-3 motion to move the monument to ‘an equally prominent, respectful location'”.

Its urgency left public commentators with minimal notice to voice their opinions at the meeting.

David McCallister, a Manatee resident speaking to the commissioners said,”I’m sorry. I was on my way to Tampa, I don’t know, where are you moving it to?”

Tom Whitaker, another Manatee County resident, arrived to late to voice his opinion at the meeting,”What they did today was improper. There was not proper notice; I had to drop whatever I was doing after being out of the office, Friday and yesterday, like a modern–day minute man. Whenever the bell rings, you come down.”

Advocates from both parties believe the motion made today was a hasty decision and should have been left to the public.

“What I wanted to see was that we would meet, say at the convention center and let’s all just have a conversation,” said Whitaker, “There’s a lot of emotional rhetoric being fire-hosed on each other in the as well as in the community.”

McCallister questions the legality of the motion and feels misled, “The commissioner promised that the amount of money for the move would come from entirely public funds. Not the tax–payers’ dollars,” he said.

The public will soon have the chance to input where they believe the monument should go.