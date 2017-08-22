MANATEE- Neil Cook and his wife Claudia were on their way to Orlando to spend time with their son and family when they noticed the check engine light was on.

Cook pulled over on Moccasin Wallow Rd and noticed smoke coming from his vehicle through the vents, the couple tried to exit the Buick but the door locks and windows didn’t open.

Cook called 911 and while on the phone, they spotted a motorcycle drive by and it seemed to be making a u-turn.

The man on the motorcycle is off duty Deputy Willie Finklea from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and his wife.

Deputy Finklea tried opening the car door, even pulling so hard the handle broke and that’s when he shot at the window and kicked the glass in. He was able to rescue the couple.

Within minutes, the car was fully engulfed in flames.

No one was hurt during this incident and the couple was able to make their vacation trip to Orlando.