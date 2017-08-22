MANATEE- Neil Cook and his wife Claudia were on their way to Orlando to spend time with their son and family when they noticed the check engine light was on.

Cook pulled over on Moccasin Wallow Rd and noticed smoke coming from his vehicle through the vents, the couple tried to exit the Buick but the door locks and windows didn’t open.

Cook called 911 and while on the phone, they spotted a motorcycle drive by and it seemed to be making a u-turn.

The man on the motorcycle is off duty Deputy Willie Finklea from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and his wife.

Deputy Finklea tried opening the car door, even pulling so hard the handle broke and that’s when he shot at the window and kicked the glass in. He was able to rescue the couple.

Within minutes, the car was fully engulfed in flames.

No one was hurt during this incident and the couple was able to make their vacation trip to Orlando.

SHARE
Previous articleNew Sarasota County administrator
Next articleScully Visits Patients At SMH
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.