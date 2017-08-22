SARASOTA- A car crash in Sarasota sent one person to the hospital this afternoon.

A SCAT bus was stopped for the railroad tracks on Bahia Vista St. in Sarasota just past Beneva Road, when a car hit the bus from behind. The car tried to move into the left lane, hitting another car, but he was too late. The passenger side door of Charles Rawls’ car was hit.

“I’m going east,” Rawls said. “The bus is stopped in the right hand lane for the rail road tracks, I’m in the left–hand lane, and I’m very close to the bus, and this guy in a black car, is going like a bat, and he tried to squeeze in between me and the bus and it was way too late to even try that.”

The driver was sent to the hospital, and we do not know his condition at this time. Traffic in the area was slowed down, while crews worked to clear the road.