MANATEE- The viral shark dragging video caused more than 250,000 to take their feelings to paper.

Stand up, Bark Back SRQ along with WTF Florida and Sarasota in Defense of Animals created a petition ordering the young men responsible to complete 1,000 community service hours.

In less than one month, they’ve gathered those 250,000 signatures.

On Monday, group advocates met in the Manatee County Courthouse square to march the petition over to the state attorney’s office.

“I was very disturbed that people are actually entertained when they are torturing wildlife, not only just domestic animals like pets, dogs, and cats,” said Lakota Moonfire from Stand Up Bark Back SRQ, “but there’s a whole other world of creatures out there that needs up to defend them.”

Protesters were not allowed to enter the building. Instead, they were met outside by a secretary who accepted the petition on the state attorney’s behalf.