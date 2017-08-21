SIESTA KEY- While most people were at work or at school, thousands of people made their way to the beach.

Beach goers had extra entertainment today, the solar eclipse and a DJ with a disco ball.

During peek hours, people on the beach put on their protective eye wear while some used their phones to capture the event.

DJ Rob Bryja decided to bring out the music and provide free drinks for those who like the sun and to party.

He says he will be back in 2024 when the next eclipse is set to take place.

SHARE
Previous articleCity leaders will review the 18 story Blvd. condo project
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.