SIESTA KEY- While most people were at work or at school, thousands of people made their way to the beach.

Beach goers had extra entertainment today, the solar eclipse and a DJ with a disco ball.

During peek hours, people on the beach put on their protective eye wear while some used their phones to capture the event.

DJ Rob Bryja decided to bring out the music and provide free drinks for those who like the sun and to party.

He says he will be back in 2024 when the next eclipse is set to take place.