Sarasota- The last ditch effort to find eclipse glasses could be pricey.

NASA recommends that only shade14 welding glasses be used to view the eclipse and says “don’t even think about using shade 12.” According to the Herald Tribune, the welder’s glasses can retail for $50 to $100, but NASA says they can be too dark for viewing. Shade 13 is adequate, but hard to find the space agency says. Both Lowes and Home Depot said they do not have Shade 14 welding glasses, both said they only carried a welder’s helmet/shield that cost $180. Most can only be purchased at a welding supply store, none of which were open Sunday. In Sarasota, the partial eclipse, around 80 percent, will begin at approximately 1:18 p.m., peak at 2:50 p.m., and end at 4:14 p.m.