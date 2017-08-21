MANATEE COUNTY- Hundreds of protesters in favor of and against the Confederate Monument outside the Manatee County Courthouse flooded downtown Bradenton today.

As protesters started gathering in Manatee County conversations got heated.

Hundreds marched into the square to call for the statue to be taken down.

“Put it in a place where it will provide more context and more educational relevance,” Black Lives Matter Manasota Organizer Shakira Refos said. “Then in front of a courthouse where everyone is supposed to receive equal justice.”

At the monument, Sheriff’s Deputies guarded the monument in riot gear to prevent vandalism.

And counter- protesters said the statue is a piece of history.

“I just think it’s wrong that we’re trying to destroy our history,” John Hart said “And let a few outsiders agitate the whole city council and get everyone running like chickens up there. Covering up our monument.”

As chants escalated, so did emotions.

Police removed some from the crowds and detained around 3 people.

But overall the protests remained peaceful.

Those who want the statue moved to a museum instead want to see a memorial that represents all.

“Let’s have a statue that memorializes all veterans,” Refos said. “Black people fought in the civil war too. They were made to fight. And they still weren’t free after. They were still seen as subhuman, so let’s have a statue that actually represents black veterans. We are all about memorializing veterans.”

But statue supporters don’t think moving the statue would change anything.

“The museum is three blocks away what are they going to do move there, march down there next,” Hart said. “They have bad feelings about this. None of them were even born. Most of them don’t even know what the feelings of slavery were.”

The statue is still covered, but it’s unclear how long it will stay that way.

According to the Manatee Sheriff’s Office, 3 people were arrested and charged with a misdemeanor, and no injuries were reported at the rallies.