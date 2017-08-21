Sarasota- City leaders will review the 18 story Blvd. condo project.

According to the Herald Tribune, the project needs special approval from the Sarasota city commission because it spans two properties and will straddle the 20 foot wide alley between them. The 18 story Blvd. project planned for the southeast corner of U.S. 41 and Boulevard of the Arts will include a total of 51 condominiums over two phases, space for a restaurant and an interior parking garage. The building will be the latest in the ongoing “billion-dollar boom” that is adding thousands of new residences to downtown over the next few years, including at the massive mixed-used quay Sarasota site just across the street from the Blvd. project. The city commission will discuss the project and major encroachment agreement later today at 6 p.m.