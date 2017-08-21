CHARLOTTE – A 911 call from an Englewood home Sunday morning goes from a minor disturbance to an ongoing investigation.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office received a call Sunday after 10 AM to find two injured inside a home located at the 2700 block on Eleventh Street in Englewood.

A third subject was later found dead, and another fled the scene reportedly driving a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis.

Neighbors reported hearing gunfire, others reported seeing a subject bayflited out of the scene.

Over 24 hours later, the investigation continues. Residents say they feel unsafe after recently noticing frequent suspicious characters around the neighborhood.

Phil Pedigo, a resident of the neighborhood said, “People are now talking about selling their houses due to the shooting in the neighborhood and they feel unsafe in the neighborhood now. So if we get their street team in here to really work it and make the contacts, perhaps we can run them out of here and we can go back to a safer community.”

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office could not be reached for an updated statement, but deputies say the investigation won’t be wrapping up the investigation anytime soon.