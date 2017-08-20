ENGLEWOOD – Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office officials tell us they are investigating a shooting at an Englewood home.

The incident happened at the 2700 Block of 11th Street. Deputies arrived on scene at 10 A.M. and discovered two people injured. The wounded were taken to area medical facilities with non-life threatening injuries.

A third subject was found inside the home, dead. Witnesses at the scene tell us they heard gunshots.

Investigators are looking for a fourth subject described as a taller black male who fled the scene in a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis. This suspect may be armed and should not be approached if seen.

Residents in the area are in no danger. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101 and request to speak to a detective with Major Crimes.