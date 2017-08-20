SARASOTA – Chap Percival has been an astronomy educator since 1970.

“My interest in astronomy goes back to when I was a little kid and my dad would show me some things in the sky,” Percival, who is a retired Pine View science teacher, said.

He saw a partial eclipse when he was six years old.

“My love for astronomy was deepened significantly in March of 1970, when I saw my first total solar eclipse,” Percival said. “The word that came to mind was ‘more.’ I wanted to see more.”

So, he started chasing them with his wife, going to see five total eclipses on four continents.

“It’s been so long since we’ve had one in the United States, that people don’t know what they’re missing,” Percival said.

We will have 80% totality on the Suncoast, but he said there’s nothing like the real thing.

“This is in a whole different league, a league by itself,” Percival said.

So, he’s driving up to Tennessee to see it, with a special tool.

He created a template you can download here that will project images of the eclipse onto the ground, a good alternative to looking up at the sky if you haven’t purchased eclipse glasses.

“This will be a memory-making event, and everybody can do this,” Percival said.

Take advantage now: The next total eclipse here isn’t until 2024.

“Unless you do traveling like I have, for most people this will be a once-in-a-lifetime event,” Percival said.