SARASOTA – Four years ago, Pam Aleshire started a journey at Crunch fitness. Her doctor told her she needed to change her lifestyle so she teamed up with Crunch trainer Jason Heckman and got to work, making huge strides.

“When I first started here, I could not walk. I hobbled in here. I could do maybe five minutes on the treadmill and now I can do an hour.”

You’ll find Pam at Crunch six days a week, often two times a day.

“I’m now a gym rat. I don’t know what else to say. This is my life. I always tell people this is my happy place.”

So far, she’s lost almost 100 pounds and she’s regulated her blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and triglycerides.

“I wouldn’t be alive if it weren’t for Jason.”

She says it’s not easy, but it sure is worth it.

“When we first started, I used to go home and cry because he was so hard on me. But we went from strangers to friends to family.”

Crunch trainer Christina Valenza has watched this fitness journey firsthand. She says clients like Pam get the best results when they take the client–trainer relationship to the next level.

“We become advisers and we become friends and we eat dinner at each others houses and it’s definitely a little bit more than one would expect.”

“He kills me. I always say it’s death by Jason because I leave her trembling but it’s worth it.”

Pam credits Jason for changing her diet and really, her entire life.

“I’m getting stronger and I’m getting healthier. That’s my goal is to get healthier for when I retire so I can do things.”