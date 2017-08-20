BRADENTON – Protesters and counter-protesters will meet face to face Monday night in Bradenton as they address the Confederate statue outside the Manatee County Courthouse.

This 93-year-old monument is boarded up in preparation for Monday night’s protest at the Historic Manatee County Courthouse.

“I think it should go because it celebrates the wrong part of history, celebrates the negative times for many of our citizens.”

Alex Anderson’s mom feels differently but what the Anderson’s agree on? They want the Bradenton protest to look the complete opposite of Charlottesville and other violent rallies across the county.

“Brief and peaceful.”

“Hope it stays peaceful, I doubt it will be that, probably will be some violence from some people on both sides.”

According to the Black Lives Matter Manasota Alliance, protesters are marching from Riverfront Park in Bradenton to the Manatee County Courthouse at 6:30 P.M.

“I just don’t want people to get hurt. I don’t want to see the violence. I don’t want to see the escalating anger, people just keep getting more angry.”

Once at the Confederate monument, protest leaders are expected to speak and ask for the removal. The counter-protest group, America First-Team Manatee, are expected to be present too.

“Tomorrow I hope that a spirit of peace and calm will come over this city and that hearts will be opened up.”

Both sides reiterating, the protest will be peaceful.