ENGLEWOOD – Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office surround a home in crime scene tape Saturday, August 20, following reports of a disturbance, now a criminal investigation.

It happened in the 2700 Block of 11th Avenue in Englewood. Deputies arrived on scene at 10 A.M. and discovered two people injured. They were taken to area medical facilities with non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office tells us a shooting did take place. Residents in the area are not in any danger and the situation is under control.

The incident is still under investigation.