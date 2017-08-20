ENGLEWOOD – Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office tells us they are investigating a shooting at an Englewood home.

It happened at the 2700 Block of 11th Street surrounded by crime scene tape. Deputies arrived on scene at 10 A.M. and discovered two people injured. The wounded were taken to area medical facilities with non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office is treating this disturbance as a criminal investigation. Deputies waited for several hours while obtaining a search warrant for the house.

Neighbors at the scene tell us they heard gunshots and saw a helicopter circling the area throughout the day.

Residents in the area are in no danger and ccso says the situation is under control.

