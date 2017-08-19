SARASOTA – Ringling University freshmen introduce themselves to each other at a day at the beach… giving a helping hand to Mother Nature too.

As part of orientation, students at Ringling are given opportunities to volunteer.

Saturday morning, alongside the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program, volunteers gathered to clean up trash and invasive plants at South Lido Beach Park.

Aside from forming new friendships, leaders hope students will better understand the importance of keeping our beaches clean.

Orientation leader, Tess Lockey said, “So maybe if you’re a smoker and you’re not the person picking up the cigarette butts, you don’t really think about, you know, when you’re dropping them all over, you probably think ‘oh, that’s biodegradable, you don’t think it’ll get into the water and mess with the eco system up in there so it spreads awareness, it makes people more aware.”

The Sarasota Estuary Program hosts preservation events every month to keep the Suncoast clean.

