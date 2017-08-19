MANATEE COUNTY – The Manatee County Commission Friday, August 18, voted 6 to 1 to cover up the statue before the protest and march scheduled for Monday, August 21.

Workers spent Saturday constructing the frame and covering it with large plywood panels.

The Commission’s reasoning behind this is to protect the statue leading up to the protest and rally. Commissioners also voted not to remove the statue before the protest.

The brewing debate over the Confederate monument in front of the Manatee County Courthouse continues.

Thomasina Brown is walking around the courthouse praying for peace and unity.

“Were trying to keep peace in our city, we don’t want any more bloodshed, we don’t want anyone to get arrested, we just want to have a peaceful protest,” said Brown.

Pat Wish and her husband Bob say the statue should be moved. It’s a part of history but it doesn’t embody the meaning of justice.

“The courthouse represents freedom and equality and everyone should be treated equally,” said Pat Wish.

“The civil war was started because of slavery and what’s why these monument should be moved, some place historical, but it shouldn’t be in a public place like the courthouse,” said Bob Wish.

Many people stopped by the monument taking pictures, holding onto a piece of history.

“‘I think it should be in front the courthouse, I think it should be in front of everyone so that they could see it and enjoy it,” said Phil Craggs.

He worries the past may not be around for future generations.

“Being a veteran , I hope it doesn’t come down to when I’m gone that they start tearing down the Korean monuments or the Vietnam monuments and I think it’s going to come to that, if it doesn’t stop here,” said Craggs.

Regardless if the monument is removed, Brown hopes people remember what’s important

“No more division and fighting among ourselves as people, whether white black blue or green it doesn’t matter, we are still flesh and we are still human, so we all deserve the same respect,” said Craggs.

The protest and rally will be Monday evening, in downtown Bradenton.