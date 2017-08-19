PALMETTO – High school football is back and that means it’s time to showcase our Players of the Week. This week we pick from Palmetto.

Jason Spicer Jr. is back playing wide receiver for the Tigers after he played QB last year.

In the game against Booker Friday, Spicer scored two touchdowns.

The first one pretty impressive, he fakes a quick slant route, then heads toward the corner for the touch down.

Palmetto routed Booker 28-0, but the senior knows there’s room for improvement.

Palmetto travels this Friday to Southeast.