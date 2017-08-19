SARASOTA COUNTY – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrests a North Port couple for pawning stolen video game controllers.

The Walmart in the 4100 Block of South Tamiami Trail reported a theft Thursday, August 17, after discovering several empty Microsoft Xbox One wireless controller packages.

Surveillance video shows this couple removing anti-theft security devices and exiting the store.

Deputies discovered the couple attempting to pawn the items at a GameStop store near the Walmart.

Bell and Fields’ charges include Dealing in Stolen Property, Use of Anti-Theft Countermeasure and Petit Theft.