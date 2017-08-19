SARASOTA – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrests a man Friday, August 17, for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Deputies responded to the 1600 Block of North Lockwood Ridge Road at around 8 P.M. following reports of a man brandishing a knife and making threatening statements after an argument.

The victim says the man threw a knife in his trunk and fled the area.

Deputies later located the suspect, 26-year-old Tyler Smith. He was taken into custody and transported to North County Jail.