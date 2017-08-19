SARASOTA – Young golfers from Western Florida competed in the Drive, Chip, and Putt sub-regional championship Saturday afternoon.

TPC Prestancia hosted the sub-regional championships for boys and girls, ages eight to fourteen, whom already placed top three at junior local qualifiers.

Top two juniors in each gender and age category will qualify for regionals at TPC Sawgrass, where one golfer will qualify to compete nationally.

Juniors competed hitting three drives, putts, and chips. Having so much fun while doing it.

Regional qualifier, Kailey Kleinatland said, “I’m really excited to do this. Not many people get the opportunity to do this and it’s very exciting to do this. And I’ve moved on like this before but I’ve never moved onto TPC”.

“There’s about one-hundred sixty juniors out here today competing and playing gold from all kinds of backgrounds,” said TPC Prestancia’s director of golf, Kevin Swan, “It’s getting kids out, getting families involved, which is a tremendous thing, I mean you look around, there’s juniors here, friends are out here, even junior golfers who might not have advanced, their friends are here supporting them, so it just brings so much around the game of golf.”

Some of these faces will be seen at the junior national finals on April 1st, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia.