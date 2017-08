CHARLOTTE COUNTY – Charlotte County SWAT Team, Street Crimes Unit and Narcotics Unit entered an Englewood residence Friday, August 18, under a narcotics search warrant, finding four people and drug paraphernalia.

Charges include Maintaining a Nuisance Dwelling, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance Without a Prescription and Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence.

This is the second time in six months a warrant was served on the residence.