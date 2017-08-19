SARASOTA – Sarasota’s diverging diamond interchange opened to drivers three months ago. The Florida Department of Transportation now says the project is “substantially complete.”

All six eastbound lanes and all six westbound lanes are open to traffic.

Remaining work includes adding the last later of asphalt, placing permanent striping, installing rumble strips and minor signal work.

Continue to expect nightly lane closures on I-75 and University Parkway, but FDOT believes detours are no longer needed.