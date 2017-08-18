SARASOTA- To beat the back to school blues, SNN teamed up with the Community Foundation of Sarasota and Culver’s to collect school supplies for lower-income families in Saraosota.

The Stuff the Bus school supply drive came to a close Wednesday afternoon.

Donations were made at Culver’s in the Sarasota area.

Friday, the supplies were dropped off at the Community Foundation of Sarasota and will be delivered to Title I Sarasota elementary schools including, Emma E. Booker, Alta Vista, Gocio, and Tuttle Elementary.

SNN wants to thank everyone who participated in the drive.