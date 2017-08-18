Manatee- Security at the Manatee County courthouse Confederate Monument is a major concern.

According to the Herald Tribune, the Manasota Chapter of Black Lives Matter says it will unite with the Rodney Mitchell Foundation, indivisible Bradenton progressive, answer Suncoast and action together to “peacefully protest” in favor of the relocation of the monument on Monday. Organizers intend to gather at the Bradenton Riverwalk at 6:30 p.m. and march to the courthouse. Meanwhile America First Team Manatee, which describes itself as a grassroots group that promotes president Donald Trump’s “America first” agenda, intends to conduct its own peaceful rally at the courthouse at the same time to call for preserving the monument, which it considers a historical tribute to veterans. Law enforcement is expected to be especially diligent during the demonstrations.