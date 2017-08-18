Sarasota- Some Sarasota County School Board members are frustrated by renovations at the district’s administrative headquarters.

According to the Herald Tribune, the work is due to staff reorganization where the curriculum and staff development departments are combined into one team that would specialize in both topics. Since the former curriculum and staff development departments were in separate buildings, merging them meant n a renovation project at the landings center that would create a space where both teams could work together. But school board members were never notified that the reorganization would lead to these building changes. Many want it on the agenda at the next meeting but Superintendent Todd Bowden said he is under no obligation to make it a board meeting topic.