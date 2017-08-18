SARASOTA- The anticipated solar eclipse is only a few days away and finding a safe pair of glasses is difficult. But you can build your own viewing box.

Solar eclipse glasses flew off the shelves as people all over the country are preparing for this once in a life time event. Doctors are stressing the worst thing you can do is look directly at sun.

“If you just walk outside and look at the eclipse , what can happen is , you can have permanent damage to the retina, in the center part of your vision , which can permanently affect your visual acuity and how well you see you see,” said Ophthalmologist at the Eye Associates Dr. Cathleen McCabe.

She says even if you have a pair a glasses, make sure they are real.

“Look at the glasses carefully, If the film looks like it damaged in any way , there’s a scratch on it , there’s a crack. It doesn’t look absolutely perfectly smooth and attached to the frame. Don’t use them, they are not adequately going to protect you,” said McCabe.

But if you are like many people who do not have a pair of glasses, there is another way to view this rare event safely.

All you need is a few household items, a box, a paper tape, foil and scissors.

Instructions

First trace a piece of paper to fit along the bottom of the cereal box.

Then Tape the paper inside the box and seal the top.

Cut rectangular holes on the left and right of the top, that is how you will see.

Cut a piece of aluminum foil to cover the left hole and tape in place.

Finally poke a pinhole in the center of the foil.

With your back towards the sun, look through the right hole. You should see a projection of the eclipsed sun on the paper inside the box.

Monday, SNN will have live coverage throughout the eclipse, with special guests.