SARASOTA- A Sarasota woman and her daughter are arrested on charges of prostitution and running a business without a license.

According to Sarasota Police Department, an undercover investigation between June and August lead to the arrest of 55-year-old Anne Dodge and her daughter 30-year-old Jennifer Dodge.

During the investigation, Jennifer Dodge offered to perform a sex act on an undercover officer in exchange for $200.

Anne Dodge performed a massage in exchange for cash to an undercover officer.

“We initially got a crime stoppers tip back in June,” Officer Jessica Sullivan said. “And we did several undercover operations with the narcotics unit. We are able to develop probable cause that they were doing illegal prostitution and massage therapy out of the residence.”

Detectives say she does not have a license to operate a business.

The business was operating out of their home on Bay Street in Sarasota. Officers say they did not have a license to operate a business.

Jennifer is charged with prostitution and Anne is charged with unlicensed practice of a health care profession.