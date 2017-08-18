MANATEE COUNTY- Following the violence in Charlottesville, Manatee County is preparing for protests and counter protests over the Confederate Monument outside the Manatee County Courthouse.

At 6:30 Monday, groups will march along the Bradenton Riverwalk to the Confederate Monument at the Manatee County Courthouse calling for it to be taken down.

There they are expected to meet a counter-protest with members of America First-Team Manatee who say the monument should be preserved.

Both groups are calling for peaceful demonstrations. And Hundreds of people are expected.

The Manatee County Clerk of The Court’s Office is closing early Monday as a matter of safety for customers and employees.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Bradenton Police will be providing security for the event.

Manatee County Commission called an emergency meeting to discuss safety preparations.

The Sheriff’s office said at the meeting that they are aware of the events and are prepared for extremists from both sides to show up even though the demonstrations are supposed to be peaceful.

Commissioners debated moving the statue to safety ahead of the scheduled protests.

Moving the statue would cost about $10,000, but said moving it ahead of Monday doesn’t mean that it would be removed permanently.