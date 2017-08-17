Sarasota- U.S. Rep. Tom Rooney and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue was on the Suncoast yesterday to discuss the future of Florida’s citrus industry.

They met with local researchers, citrus growers and others to talk about the industry’s struggle to survive the devastation caused by greening disease. The Herald Tribune says, Rooney and Perdue visited a citrus grove east of Punta Gorda and held a forum in north Lee County. Citrus greening is a fatal bacterial disease that infects trees that produce green, misshapen and bitter fruit. It later kills the trees. Rooney recently introduced the citrus act, which includes funding and a response program.