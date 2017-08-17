VENICE- A new State College of Florida partnership with University of Florida will give more students the opportunity to study engineering.

Students will take approved math and science courses at the State College of Florida, and be able to transfer to University of Florida’s engineering program in the middle of their sophomore year. UF advisors will also be available at the SCF Campus to help students with any questions.

President of SCF Manatee-Sarasota, Carol Probstfeld says it encourages more students to study engineering.

“To start at State College of Florida makes sense for a lot of different students, for a lot of different reasons,” Probstfeld said. “It’s a smart financial decision in terms of saving money. It’s a smart academic decision to start out in very small classes with personalized faculty attention. And it’s closer to home for some students, who maybe want to make friends with a small cohort of students before making the treck to Gainesville.”

Students will also be connected to local internship opportunities, with the hopes they return to the Suncoast for work when they receive their diploma.

For information on applying to the program visit https://www.eng.ufl.edu/flexstation/extension-and-outreach/uf-innovation-stations/sarasota/programs/gator-engineering-state-college-of-florida/.