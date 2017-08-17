SARASOTA- While the school year just begun for most, it’s the Southeastern Guide Dogs last big test before graduation which is a road trip to the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art.

It’s been a long time since Debbie Cirasuolo’s been to a museum.

“I went to a museum as a girl,” she explains.

Decades later Debbie makes her way around multiple paintings and art but this time with the help of her new partner Abner.

8 other students from Southeastern Guide Dogs also have their doggy partners and are ready to have a day at the museum.

Debbie used to have perfect vision but as time progressed; her peripheral vision is down to five degrees.

“When you become visually impaired, your world closes down,” adds Debbie.

During the tour, the detailed description of the paintings along with storytelling brings art to life.

At first dog trainer Chrissy Placido was a little bit nervous.

“A little bit, you don’t know how it’s going to go, we can’t give them individual attention,” explains Placido.

The guide dogs and visually impaired adults passed the test and are graduating tomorrow after a 20 day curriculum.