LAKEWOOD RANCH – Dr. George Schofield, Ph.D. recalls the story of one of his friends.

“The day he went to Ford in 1968, he knew he would retire in 1998,” Schofield said.

Because organization, technology and his employment were all stable.

“..and the retirement plans were in place to do that. You cant do that now,” Schofield said.

It all comes back to the force that drives most things – money.

“He would have a pension for the rest of his life,” Schofield said.

Now with 401k systems and other programs, it’s more complicated.

“He expected to retire at 65 and live to be 78,” Schofield said. “There’s a good chance he’s gonna live to be 88 or 90. Where’s the other ten years worth of money gonna come from?”

He said long term planning is no longer realistic.

“For instance, we might decide we wanna work part time in a particular job later in our retirement,” Schofield said. “We could get there, and that job doesn’t exist anymore.”

So, he suggests thinking short term, like 18-month or 48-month plans.

“We can’t depend on what we used to do. In fact, it might get in our way,” Schofield said.

Because as the world continues to change, we need to adapt with it.

“Many of us still hold on to the notion of retirement, as if there were such a thing the way it existed in 1978,” Schofield said.

He compares it to something we can all relate to.

“Have you ever had the experience of driving to work or driving home, and when you get home, you realize you don’t remember anything you saw when you drove?” Schofield said.

It happens all the time. We’re on autopilot – not just with driving, but with planning our future.

“I’m not about gloom and doom,” Schofield said. “I think the world is going to be fabulous, but if we’re working on old assumptions and have no new tools, we’re likely to get cut short.”

To learn more about Schofield and his book, How Do I Get There From Here?, go to his website.