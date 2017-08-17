SARASOTA- Bloodhound dogs from different law enforcement agencies all over the nation are on the Suncoast getting certified to help find missing people.

832 K-9”s Deputy Dogs are using the Heron Club as a training center for officers and their dogs to work in real life situation.

“The dogs actually had to go out on to each floor, check the floor to see if that scent or person was there,”said Operations Director, Eric Schultz.

This type of training is vital to help locate missing people.

“Are helping to find seniors that may have gotten lost, either through elopement, dementia, walked off the grounds of either a facility or their own home,” said Executive Director of the Heron Club at Prestancia, Melody Giuliano

Executive Director ,Duke Snodgrass says after his son, Deputy Kody Snodgrass died, he created the 832 K9’s Deputy Dogs.

“So we formed this little organization and we thought we could keep his badge number a live and keep what he wanted to do going on,” said Snodgrass.

These bloodhounds have spent countless hours training, to be ready at a moment’s notice.

“Its very important for us to be able to work through all these situations, whether its working through a door, working in elevators that’s very populated with people,” said Schultz.

For more than 14 years Chetta Cometa has given her time and talents volunteering with the Deputy Dogs and became a honorable Kentucky Colonel.

“Working with Deputy Dogs is one of the best ways that I can find to help other people,, and its been a thrill to see the success stories,” said Cometa.

Working with man’s best friend to save lives.

“I’m working a greater cause which is saving a child’s life or someone’s grandma, who with without these dogs, she wouldn’t be alive. Its not about what we do I our lives but how we help other people,” said Cometa.

For more information and how to become involved visit http://www.deputydogs.org/Training.html