Sarasota- A date has been set for one of the most anticipated retail openings on the Suncoast, Lucky’s Market is slated to open September 20th.

The price-savvy, organic-focused grocery store is moving into a portion of the old Dillard’s anchor space at Westfield Siesta Key. According to the Herald Tribune, rumors about the Colorado based chain’s move to Sarasota started more than three years ago. The chain is best known for its strong selection of locally sourced produce, organic groceries, prepared foods bar, bulk foods section and a “sip and stroll” counter that serves beer, wine and coffee to shoppers. The Sarasota store also will feature the company’s new ramen bar concept. Lucky’s market is one of eight new tenants planned at Westfield Siesta Key for this year.