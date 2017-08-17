Manatee- A judge recuses himself from 30 cases in three months

According to the Herald Tribune, Circuit Court Judge Brian Iten spent only 17 months in civil court before being assigned to criminal court by 12th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Charles Williams. Iten served as a Manatee County Assistant State Attorney from 1994 to 2015. Conflicts have arisen for Iten in 30 cases since May, when he was transferred to the felony division. According to the Manatee County clerk of court, each resulted in the judge’s recusal. Iten was appointed judge in October 2015 by Governor Rick Scott, one of six former prosecutors the governor has named to the 12th judicial circuit.