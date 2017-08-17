SARASOTA- The Chief Judge of the 12th District is requesting an outside judge to preside over the trial of former Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, Frank Bybee, accused of attempted murder.

Judge Thomas Krug recused himself Wednesday, prior to hearing motions the defense filed.

In a letter provided to the Herald Tribune, Chief Judge Charles E. Williams said in a letter to the state supreme court:

That “in the abundance of caution” no other 12th judicial circuit judge should be assigned.

He cited that because Bybee is a well-known sheriff’s deputy, and hired a former district judge to represent him, it would be best to assign an outside judge.

His Defense Attorney, John Lakin, was a former Manatee County Circuit CourtJudge who is being investigated by the Florida Bar for actions taken while on the bench.

Bybee is accused of attempting to kill a 79 year old woman back in January.

Jury selection begins September 5th.