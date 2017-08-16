SARASOTA- A traffic stop in Sarasota Tuesday leads to two arrests, both men now facing fraud and drug possession charges.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were conducting the traffic stop in the area of Selma Street and Vinson Avenue just before 12:30 Tuesday.

They arrested Eric Przenioslo and Jeremy Lorber on charges of holding stolen credit cards, and methamphetamine further investigation found Lorber’s wallet had fraudulent checks and meth.

Both men are being held at the Sarasota County Jail on bond.