SARASOTA- A 15 year old boy was airlifted to All Children’s Hospital in Tampa after he was hit by a car Wednesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a little after 7 am,

The teen was riding a bike southbound on Old Venice Road in Sarasota when he began crossing into the northbound lanes.

A vehicle in that lane struck him on the side of the bike.

The boy’s injuries were classified as a trauma alert, and he was airlifted by a Bayflite to Tampa.

He’s listed in serious condition