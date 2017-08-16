SARASOTA – 76-year-old Richard Reskow spends most of his time at Tidewell Hospice, what he calls ‘boots-on-the-ground volunteering.’

“..because that’s really where the rubber hits the road,” Reskow said. “That’s part of life.”

“Richard is one of the most amazing volunteers we’ve had here at Tidewell,” director of volunteer services, Stacy Groff, said. “He’s only been here for a year and a half.”

In just that short amount of time, he has put in well over 1,000 volunteer hours.

“He’s answering the doors, he’s running meal trays, he’s talking to patients,” Groff said.

Groff said he never turns down a chance to help.

“He is the person that when you call him, he says, ‘I’ll do anything you need me to do,'” she said.

He even won an award for his service.

“We walked in the door with the award and balloons,” Groff said, “and he just asked, ‘Who’s getting these?’. He didn’t even assume it would be for him.”

He was inspired by his own experience with hospice, when his mother-in-law was sick.

“We brought the local hospice in,” Reskow said, “and they were absolutely angels. They saved us.”

Reskow is fighting his own battle – prostate cancer.

That doesn’t stop him from lending a hand to patients.

“They just want to hold my hand,” Reskow said. “They want to touch me; they want to feel that somebody is with them.”

Sometimes, he just keeps them company.

“Some of the patients, they don’t have anybody really visiting with them at all,” Reskow said.

His presence alone helps more than just patients.

“You’re always just happy to be around him,” Groff said.

“I’m doing something for people who are in need. That’s my favorite part, and it makes me feel really good,” Reskow said. “For as many years as I have left, I’m gonna continue to do it.”