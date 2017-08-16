SARASOTA- Memorial Services were held today for Heather Heyer, the victim of the deadly attack in Charlottesville. And if legislation had passed in Florida it could make it difficult to prosecute drivers who drive into protestors.

The proposed Florida legislation would make it a crime for protesters to block traffic.

The bill would release a driver from liability if they unitentially injure or kill a protester blocking a road.

It failed in the 2017 legislative session.

“It’s just an absurd bill,” Michael Barfield said. “It encourages the violence that we saw this past weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.”

Vice President of the ACLU of Florida Michael Barfield says the bill would infringe on both Democrats and Republicans right to protest.

“Everyone has the right to peacefully protest,” Barfield said. “That’s the key work, peacefully, when you start authorizing laws that allow people to run people over that is just insane, has gone way too far.”

New College of Florida Political Science Professor Frank Alcock says there are already laws used to govern protests.

“With respect to concerns about people that are inside the cars,” Alcock said. “There are laws on the books regarding harassment, property destruction, and unlawful protests.”

Alcock says they’re being presented for political purposes more than for legal need.

“These bills allow certain harder-core right-wing legislators,” Alcock said. “To sort of wave them around as if we’re taking a shot at these people you don’t like, or at least their base doesn’t like and that’s probably what you’re going to see in this legislative session.”

Senator George Gainer co-sponsored the legislation last year; he tweeted in response to concerns quote.

“The bill I filed during the last legislative session would have made it a crime for protestors to block traffic. Comparing that legislation with the reprehensible actions of the evil person in Virginia is quite frankly lazy reporting.”

Alcock says if the bill is reintroduced this year- the likelihood of it passing is slim.

Similar legislation has been filed in at least 6 states across the country.