SARASOTA- One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:15 at the intersection of Clark Road and Colonial Drive in Sarasota County.

Our SNN crew observed the vehicle who struck the pedestrian appeared to stop about a half block away from where the person was initially hit.

Emergency crews on scene provided lifesaving efforts.

But the Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed the pedestrian dead on the scene.

FHP reports the eastbound lanes of colonial are blocked,

And this is an ongoing investigation.