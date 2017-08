SARASOTA- A document obtained by the Herald Tribune shows Judge Thomas Krug has recused himself in the pending criminal case of Frank Bybee.

The recusal appears on a document showing a defense motion requesting testimony from a witness to be inadmissible. The document states the motion will be reconsidered at a later date due to the recusal.

Bybee is a former Sarasota County Deputy facing felony charges that include attempted murder, fraud and burglary.