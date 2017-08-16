Sarasota-Funding expands a literacy program available in all of the Sarasota District’s 23 elementary schools.

.It’s Reading Recovery, the internationally renowned remedial literacy program

According to the Herald Tribune, The program, which lasts between 12 and 20 weeks depending upon student progress, has done wonders for Sarasota students.

Since Reading Recovery was introduced locally in 2015, 86 percent of Sarasota’s literacy-challenged first-graders have reached their targeted scores.

Still…The full measure of Reading Recovery’s local impact won’t be known until 2020 when all first-graders who’ve had a chance to participate will be tested for third-grade reading comprehension.