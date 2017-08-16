Sarasota-Sarasota County’s only “D” graded school is under fire. Suncoast School for Innovative Studies received a D grade from the Florida Department of Education this year and presented its tentative plan for raising the grade to the School Board on Tuesday morning.

but The Herald Tribune says, the presentation did not go smoothly , as School Board members and Superintendent Todd Bowden criticized the charter school.

The school’s executive director, Stephen Evans, told the board that the D grade was a product of a number of circumstances that made up a “perfect storm,” including the loss of a technology employee, a new small-group learning strategy and placement of students into accelerated programs with poor results.

The school will continue to work on its improvement plan until Sept. 19, when the School Board will vote on it.