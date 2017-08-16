MANATEE- The controversial Aqua by the bay project is in front of Manatee county commissioners for second time as they decide whether to approve the proposal.

It was a full house Wednesday morning as more than 60 people signed up to voice their opinions on the Aqua by the Bay project.

“I think a lot of people would like to see a layout of what the project will look like , so that they can see that 3D effect of how tall it is how wide it is,” said Tidy Island resident, Wendell Graham.

For more than 3 hours commissioners asked questions about traffic, the number of proposed buildings and the wall around the shoreline to developer Carlos Beruff and his staff.

Medallion, the proposed home development project would be built on 529 acres of land between El Conquistador Parkway and Sarasota Bay.

Gulf Coast Builders Exchange, Executive Director, Mary Dougherty says the developers made listened to the public’s concern and made changes.

“As each concern has come up, they have taken the opportunity to mitigate any problems or to go that extra mile to make sure this is going to be a quality development in the community,” said Doughterty.

Graham does not want Aqua by the Bay.

“Aqua by the bay already has permission to build a few thousand houses right now, they can start building right now the houses, go ahead and do that , I’m sure they will do a beautiful job building those houses, but do they need all these additional multi story buildings along the shore line , no they don’t need to do that.” said Graham

Duane Henderson believes Manatee County has the ability to do something great.

“We’ve got the opportunity to create something that doesn’t exist anywhere else , and this is going to be a class act operation,” said Henderson.

It is up to Manatee County Commissioners to make the final decision.

“The commissioners have a duty an ethical duty to ask questions to find out that the intentions are and to listen to the people of Manatee County because that’s who they represent,” said Graham.

Public comment for the Aqua by the Bay project could last up to 5 hours.