SARASOTA- Detectives are still unable to officially connect a Sarasota slaying to the shootout in Bayshore Gardens.

On August 5th, Manatee County Deputies found 23 year old Rodney Williams and 28 year old Keith Lamar Jones, dead from gunshot wounds in the 11-hundred block of Harvard Avenue.

Less than four hours later, Sarasota Police found the body of 28 year old Andre Bryant, near the intersection of Bahia Vista Street and Yale Avenue with fatal gunshot wounds.

Detectives believe four suspects, including Jones, accosted a 25 year old woman on the morning of the shootout, and that’s when her boyfriend, Williams, and maybe one more encountered the suspects and gunfire erupted.

If connected, detectives believe Bryant could be the second suspect killed in the Bayshore Gardens case.

It would also make it the 6th homicide during a deadly 38 hours in Manatee County