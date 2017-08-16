BRADENTON- Confederate statues are creating uproar and violence across the nation.

The demand to take them down is escalating.

After tensions reached a boiling point in Charlottesville, The City of Baltimore removed four confederate statues overnight.

In Downtown Birmingham, a wall was put up around a confederate monument.

In North Carolina, a group of protesters took matters into their own hands and toppled a confederate monument.

In Florida, members of the sons of confederate veterans took turns standing guard over this war memorial in Tampa for fears someone might destroy it.

Most recently, Downtown Bradenton is part of that growing list.

Outside of the Manatee County Historical Courthouse sits the memorial for Robert E. Lee.

On march 3rd, 1924 the ‘Ladies of the Daughters of the Confederacy’ made an application to erect the monument in memory of the confederate dead on the court house property.

On June 3rd, 1924 at 3:30 pm. it was the unveiling of the monument on the same day as Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederate States of America birthday.

While some locals want the statue to stay, others want it gone.

The fate of confederate statues and monuments are up for debate.

There will be a protest outside the Manatee County Courthouse on Monday august 21st between 6:30 and 8 pm.

Commissioners are expected to discuss the statues future in their upcoming meetings.